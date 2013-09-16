NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks rose sharply at the open on Monday as investors bet that former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers' withdrawal as a candidate for Federal Reserve chairman could mean slower tapering of stimulus by the U.S. central bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 147.17 points or 0.96 percent, to 15,523.23, the S&P 500 gained 15.44 points or 0.91 percent, to 1,703.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.554 points or 0.77 percent, to 3,750.739.