BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday after strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may offer clues into steps the central bank could take to stimulate the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.59 points, or 0.53 percent, to 12,794.80. The S&P 500 Index gained 7.21 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,360.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 16.93 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,913.87.
* Says daily revision in retail selling prices of petrol and diesel across the country w.e.f. 16Th june, 2017