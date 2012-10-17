NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as solid housing data was outweighed by weakness in technology stocks after disappointing results from IBM and Intel.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 38.86 points, or 0.29 percent, to 13,512.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.29 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,455.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 9.12 points, or 0.29 percent, to 3,092.06.