US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as investors were encouraged by signs of movement on "fiscal cliff" negotiations over the weekend.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 32.10 points, or 0.24 percent, to 13,167.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.92 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,417.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.94 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,977.28.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)