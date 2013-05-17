US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday and were on track for their fourth straight week of gains as equities rebounded off their worst daily decline in nearly three weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,273.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.70 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,656.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.00 points, or 0.55 percent, at 3,484.24.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.