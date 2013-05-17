NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday and were on track for their fourth straight week of gains as equities rebounded off their worst daily decline in nearly three weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,273.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.70 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,656.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.00 points, or 0.55 percent, at 3,484.24.