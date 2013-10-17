NEW YORK Oct 17 Wall Street opened lower on Thursday as investors turned their focus to the earnings of heavyweight companies such as IBM, in the wake of agreement by lawmakers in Washington to reopen the federal government and raise the debt ceiling.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 122.34 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,251.49, the S&P 500 lost 5.5 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,716.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.917 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,824.513.