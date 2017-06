NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday as Intel joined the ranks of tech companies to cut their outlooks in a sign of how tepid economic conditions worldwide are hurting corporate profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.70 points, or 0.33 percent, to 12,763.84. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.05 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,359.62. The Nasdaq Composite lost 4.71 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,905.33.