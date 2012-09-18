GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as risk-off sentiment grips markets

HONG KONG, June 7 Gold and sovereign debt are set to build on solid overnight gains while Asian stocks are likely to slip on Wednesday as investors reduce risk before several major political and economic events later this week. With U.K. elections, an European Central Bank policy meeting where policymakers may take a less dovish stance, and former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony on all set for Thursday, market participants will be wary of taking big positions.