NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday in the wake of data showing weekly initial jobless claims were more than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 35.84 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,521.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 2.82 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,458.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 9.38 points, or 0.30 percent, to 3,094.74.