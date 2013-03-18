BRIEF-Viji Finance to consider bonus issue
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stocks dropped on Monday at the open as a divisive bailout plan for Cyprus knocked confidence in banks and provided investors a reason to lock in profits from the recent rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 97.11 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,417.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.24 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,548.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.82 points, or 1.07 percent, at 3,214.25.
* Says commences commercial production in manufacturing facilty of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: