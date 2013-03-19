NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a two-day drop, helped by signs that the U.S. housing market recovery is gathering pace, as investors shrugged off developments in Cyprus that may lead the country into default.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 38.89 points, or 0.27 percent, to 14,490.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.26 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,556.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 10.20 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,247.79.