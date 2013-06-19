NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, holding much of the gains made over the last two days, ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve statement and news conference.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.34 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,306.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.68 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,651.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.32 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,483.51.