BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, holding much of the gains made over the last two days, ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve statement and news conference.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.34 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,306.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.68 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,651.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.32 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,483.51.
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors