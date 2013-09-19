US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a new intraday record high, a day after the Federal Reserve surprised markets by keeping its stimulus measures intact.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.1 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,691.04, the S&P 500 gained 4.25 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,729.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.4 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,798.088.
