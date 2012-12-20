NEW YORK Dec 20 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday amid uncertainty over fiscal talks as President Barack Obama threatened to veto a controversial Republican plan, suggesting a deal wouldn't come as soon as many investors had hoped.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.17 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,256.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.36 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,437.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 5.17 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,049.54.