US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK May 20 Wall Street opened weaker on Monday as investors searched for catalysts after major U.S. equity indexes closed a fourth consecutive week of gains Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 14.90 points, or 0.10 percent, to 15,339.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was off 1.84 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,665.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 7.17 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,491.79.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.