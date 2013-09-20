BRIEF-NTPC Ltd commissions unit 2 of 250 MW of unit Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors digested comments by a senior Federal Reserve official, who said that the central bank's stimulus efforts could be scaled back from as early as October.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.62 points, or 0.00 percent, at 15,635.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.29 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,723.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.17 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,796.56.
The Nasdaq was kept in slightly positive territory thanks to a 1.1 percent rise in shares of Apple Inc as the company released the latest version of its iPhone product line.
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project