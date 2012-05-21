US STOCKS-Wall St slips as oil weighs; Thursday's events awaited
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories
NEW YORK May 21 Wall Street edged higher at the open on Monday, rebounding from its worst weekly decline for the year, on assurances that world powers want debt-laden Greece to remain in the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 29.71 points, or 0.24 percent, to 12,399.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.73 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,297.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 4.26 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,783.05.
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)