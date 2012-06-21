CORRECTED-Nikkei erases gains to end lower ahead of global events
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as weak data on the U.S. labor market and Chinese manufacturing was offset by an easing of Spanish bond yields.
Investors were also looking ahead to the Philadelphia Fed business survey and data on existing home sales at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.67 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,854.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.75 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,357.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,929.56.
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
TOKYO, June 8 Asian shares wobbled on Thursday as investors braced for any surprises from the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.