US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Nov 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as the absence of a deal by international lenders on emergency aid for Greece was offset by initial U.S. jobless claims that came in as expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,791.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index eked a gain of 0.68 point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,388.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.31 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,921.99.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)