NEW YORK Dec 21 U.S stock dropped at the open on Friday after a Republican proposal for averting the "fiscal cliff" failed to pass, dissipating hopes that a deal would be reached soon in Washington.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 100.81 points, or 0.76 percent, to 13,210.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 12.15 points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,431.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 53.78 points, or 1.76 percent, to 2,996.60.