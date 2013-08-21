NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors held off bets ahead of the publication of the minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.25 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,964.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.32 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,648.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.00 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,604.59.