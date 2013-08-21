US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors held off bets ahead of the publication of the minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.25 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,964.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.32 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,648.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.00 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,604.59.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.