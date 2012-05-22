NEW YORK May 22 Wall Street opened little changed on Tuesday as concerns about global growth weighed on investor sentiment, while shares of Facebook continued their post-IPO slide.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.70 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,513.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.94 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,320.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.29 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,856.50.