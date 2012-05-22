British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
NEW YORK May 22 Wall Street opened little changed on Tuesday as concerns about global growth weighed on investor sentiment, while shares of Facebook continued their post-IPO slide.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.70 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,513.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.94 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,320.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.29 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,856.50.
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority