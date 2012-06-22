NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, rebounding from a sell-off in the previous session which was the S&P 500's second-biggest decline of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 65.70 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,639.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.01 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,331.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.08 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,869.17.