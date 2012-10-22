NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, hurt by disappointing results from global manufacturer Caterpillar and after the S&P 500 suffered the worst one-day decline since late June on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 14.90 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,328.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down 0.47 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,432.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.67 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,008.29.