BRIEF-State Bank of India QIP book may open by June 8 - ET Now citing sources
* State Bank of India QIP book may open by June 8 - ET Now citing sources Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, hurt by disappointing results from global manufacturer Caterpillar and after the S&P 500 suffered the worst one-day decline since late June on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 14.90 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,328.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down 0.47 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,432.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.67 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,008.29.
* State Bank of India QIP book may open by June 8 - ET Now citing sources Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------