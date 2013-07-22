NEW YORK, July 22 Wall Street opened flat on Monday following a gloomy earnings outlook from McDonald's in the wake of a record closing high hit by the S&P 500 index in the prior session.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 8.75 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,534.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.15 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,693.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 6.20 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,593.81.