US STOCKS-Weak jobs data, Syria missile strike spark safe-haven bets
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, July 22 Wall Street opened flat on Monday following a gloomy earnings outlook from McDonald's in the wake of a record closing high hit by the S&P 500 index in the prior session.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 8.75 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,534.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.15 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,693.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 6.20 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,593.81.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)