NEW YORK, July 22 The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high on Monday and major indexes mostly rose, though disappointing McDonald's earnings kept the Dow from making gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.73 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,545.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.41 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,695.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.77 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,600.39.