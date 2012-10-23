NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. stocks opened sharply
lower on Tuesday as a trio of disappointing earnings from Dow
components seemed to confirm concerns about the slow global
economy and its impact on corporate results.
DuPont, 3M Co and United Technologies
all declined following results. DuPont was off 7.9 percent to
$45.85 while United Tech fell 1.7 percent to $76.48 and 3M lost
3.2 percent to $89.98.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 149.98
points, or 1.12 percent, at 13,195.91. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.33 points, or 0.93 percent, at
1,420.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.00
points, or 1.03 percent, at 2,985.95.