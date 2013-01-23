US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Wednesday, with technology stocks among the best performers after earnings from Google and IBM.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 44.78 points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,756.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.81 point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,493.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 12.16 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,155.34.
