BRIEF-Hazoor Multi Projects announces resignation of CFO Vineet Garg
* Announces resignation of Vineet Garg as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its first back-to-back daily drop in a month, on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures may be scaled back sooner than hoped and over weak data in China.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.55 points, or 0.49 percent, to 15,231.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 16.39 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,638.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 28.80 points, or 0.83 percent, to 3,434.50.
MUMBAI, May 31 India's 2017/18 sugar production will likely jump a quarter from the previous year to 25 million tonnes as decent monsoon rains are forecast, the head of an industry body told Reuters.