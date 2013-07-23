NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, helped by solid earnings from blue-chips DuPont and Travelers and by China's efforts to avoid a hard landing for its slowing economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 57.12 points or 0.37 percent, to 15,602.67, the S&P 500 gained 2.52 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,698.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.52 points or 0.1 percent, to 3,603.91.