NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as weak German economic data caused investors to question the prospects for global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 21.16 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,558.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 6.42 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,453.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 26.98 points, or 0.85 percent, to 3,152.98.