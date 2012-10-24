US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as strong results from Boeing Co and positive data from China eased concerns about sluggish global growth.
Shares rebounded from a steep decline in the previous session, during which the Dow fell its most in four months. Boeing rose 2.1 percent to $74.51.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.31 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,137.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.01 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,418.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.55 points, or 0.65 percent, at 3,010.01.
