NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors grappled with a host of corporate earnings and muddled economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.73 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,436.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.93 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,748.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.83 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,912.90.