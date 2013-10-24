UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors grappled with a host of corporate earnings and muddled economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.73 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,436.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.93 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,748.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.83 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,912.90.
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.