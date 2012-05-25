NEW YORK May 25 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Friday as fresh warnings about Greece kept investors away from risky assets while trading was expected to be volatile and light throughout the day heading into a long weekend in the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,497.82. The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.51 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,320.17. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.47 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,837.91.