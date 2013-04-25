BRIEF-Future Market Networks to buy 50 pct stake in Future Retail Destination from IL&FS Township & Urban Assets
* Says executed a share purchase agreement with IL&FS Township and Urban Assets Limited (ITUAL)
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors dealt with a raft of earnings, including those of 3M Co and Exxon Mobil, while encouraging jobs data added support.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 6.45 points, or 0.04 percent, to 14,682.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.35 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,582.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,281.89.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.