GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump jawboning drags dollar, Treasuries down, Asia stocks mixed
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Wednesday, following four days of losses on the S&P 500 and Dow, even as a lack of progress in budget negotiations in Washington left investors puzzled.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.65 points, or 0.08 percent, to 15,347.24, the S&P 500 gained 0.82 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,698.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.394 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,772.648.
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.3 pct