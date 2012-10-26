NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday following a reading of third-quarter gross domestic product that was higher than expected, offsetting disappointing results from Amazon.com and Apple Inc.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.23 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,101.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.46 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,412.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.09 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,986.21.