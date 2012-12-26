NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday as President Barack Obama cut short his vacation and readied to return to Washington a day ahead of last-minute talks to avert a series of tax increases and government spending cuts set to begin next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.33 points, or 0.17 percent, to 13,161.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.68 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,428.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.30 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,012.30.