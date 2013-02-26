NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session's steep drop over Italian election results as investors bought beaten-down shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.43 points, or 0.44 percent, at 13,844.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.19 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,494.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.99 points, or 0.35 percent, at 3,127.24.