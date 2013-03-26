BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra May total sales up 3 pct
* May total sales of 41895 units versus 40,656 units last year
NEW YORK, March 26 Wall Street advanced at the open on Tuesday after data showed the economy continued to slowly improve, lifting the S&P 500 closer to its record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 63.82 points, or 0.44 percent, to 14,511.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 6.41 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,558.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 14.43 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,249.73.
* May total sales of 41895 units versus 40,656 units last year
LONDON, June 1 Strength in bluechip exporters helped the UK's benchmark index inch back towards an all-time high on Thursday and outperform broader European markets where weakness in banks weighed.