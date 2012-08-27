NEW YORK Aug 27 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Monday as investors awaited signs of central bank stimulus and as Apple surged following a court victory.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 5.38 points, or 0.04 percent, to 13,163.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.03 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,413.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 10.79 points, or 0.35 percent, to 3,080.58.