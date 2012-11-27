European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on as worry over the threat to the economy posed by the "fiscal cliff" offset optimism from a deal to ease Greece's debt burden.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 33.02 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,934.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.58 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,403.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.07 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,972.71.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)