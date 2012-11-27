NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on as worry over the threat to the economy posed by the "fiscal cliff" offset optimism from a deal to ease Greece's debt burden.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 33.02 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,934.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.58 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,403.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.07 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,972.71.