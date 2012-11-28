NEW YORK Nov 28 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a third consecutive decline, as investors remained on edge given the lack of details on U.S. budget, or so-called fiscal cliff, talks.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 53.22 points, or 0.41 percent, to 12,824.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.44 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,391.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 15.70 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,952.09.