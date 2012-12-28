NEW YORK Dec 28 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday as President Barack Obama and top lawmakers planned to make a last-ditch attempt at a budget deal to prevent the United States from going over the "fiscal cliff."

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 76.30 points, or 0.58 percent, to 13,020.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 8.93 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,409.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.94 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,965.97.