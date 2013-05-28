US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
NEW YORK May 28 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as supportive comments from central banks around the world reassured investors that monetary policies designed to support the global economy would remain in place.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.07 points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,441.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.77 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,666.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 40.21 points, or 1.16 percent, at 3,499.35.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)