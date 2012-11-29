NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday, following a rally in the prior session, on expectations of progress toward a fiscal agreement in Washington that would prevent a possible recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 35.40 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,020.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 5.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,415.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 16.14 points, or 0.54 percent, to 3,007.91.