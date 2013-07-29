US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with energy and material shares among the weakest sectors, while a selloff in Boeing Co shares pressured the Dow.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.26 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,519.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.70 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,687.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.20 points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,606.96.
