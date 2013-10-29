NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Tuesday after data showed a dip in producer prices last month, which should support continuing an easy monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 37.66 points or 0.24 percent, to 15,606.59, the S&P 500 gained 4.63 points or 0.26 percent, to 1,766.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.457 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,954.585.