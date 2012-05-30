NEW YORK May 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as rising bond yields for Italy and Spain and the latest poll results in Greece worsened fears about a spiraling of the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 110.46 points, or 0.88 percent, at 12,470.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.81 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,320.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.75 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,842.24.