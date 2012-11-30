US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
By Bernadette Baum
NEW YORK Nov 30 Wall Street opened flat on Friday, amid caution ahead of a statement from President Obama on the progress of budget talks in Washington that have fueled volatility and nervousness in the financial markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 5.45 points, or 0.04 percent, to 13,027.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.51 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,415.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.07 points, or 0.00 percent, to 3,012.10.
